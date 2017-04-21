Inspirria Cloudtech to Exhibit at SuiteWorld17

Inspirria Cloudtech, one of the Cloud Service Broker (CSB) or Cloud Aggregator in India, announced it is Exhibiting at SuiteWorld17, Oracle NetSuite Global Business Unit’s user conference for customers, partners, media and industry analysts, being held April 24-27, 2017 in Las Vegas. Every year, SuiteWorld features an array of industry pioneers, thought leaders, and thousands of our peers who convene for a week of idea sharing and interactive collaboration. In its seventh year, SuiteWorld17 is the industry’s leading Cloud ERP conference with more than 6,000 expected attendees coming together to get inspired, network, celebrate cloud success, gain industry knowledge and share insights and best practices.

“We are pleased to be a part of SuiteWorld17 – the biggest Cloud ERP conference and largest gathering of IT professionals. Undoubtedly, it will serve as a unique platform to showcase our NetSuite expertise. It will also help us to learn the innovative ways to increase productivity, provide a prime opportunity to build new relationships and allows us to explore an untapped market,” saidBiswas Nair, Managing Director, Inspirria Cloudtech.

Built for NetSuite is a program for SuiteCloud® Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides them with information, resources and a method to verify that their applications and integrations, built using the NetSuite SuiteCloud Computing Platform, meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that their SuiteApps have been built to meet these standards.

“As the market is constantly changing, companies are embracing Cloud ERP irrespective of the industry vertical or size. From small to midmarket companies, everyone needs ERP to run their business efficiently. We at Inspirria, strongly believe that the suite always wins over a point solution and our SuiteApps help to extend that solution to meet the unique needs of the individual business,” Nair added.

Inspirria Cloudtech has worked with numerous NetSuite clients to provide them with various custom NetSuite solutions such as industry-specific configurations and support services. To learn more, please visit us at booth 836 in the SuiteWorld17 Expo at the Sands Expo & Convention Center.