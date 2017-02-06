Intellect Bizware Receives SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2017 for Top New Sell Partner

Intellect Bizware Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Nihilent Technologies Ltd. announced it is the recipient of an SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2017 for Top New Sell Partner. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving our customers’ digital transformation. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

“It is an honor to receive the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award as it is a testament to the work that we have been doing with SAP for our customers and helping them takes the lead in this digital age,” said Sabahat Kazi, Co-Founder and CEO of Intellect Bizware. “We are looking forward to doing even better in 2017 and with continued support from SAP, cement S/4HANA as the digital core for the new age Industry 4.0.”

Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“I am extremely pleased to recognize and congratulate Intellect Bizware as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2017 for Top New Sell Partner,” said ‎Anthony McMahon, SVP General Business & Channels Asia Pacific & Japan. “Intellect Bizware is leading the digital transformation for our SME customers, and helping them understand the need to innovate to win in the market. In 2017, we look forward to building on this momentum and jointly enable our customers to thrive and grow.”