Intex Announces Tower Speakers, IT-7500SUFB

Intex Technologies announced the launch of its new 2.0 Tower Speaker Model IT-7500 SUFB at an affordable price. The speakers come in a wooden body with a full plastic panel in the front encompassing certain design elements keeping in mind aesthetics and look & feel.

The Tower speakers sport a USB port, SD card slot, Bluetooth connectivity and a built-in FM tuner. The speakers come with AUX Audio input compatible with DVD/PC/LCD TV. With this launch, Intex now has 5 models in 2.0 series, 19 models in 2.1 series, 8 models in 5.1 series, 12 models in 4.1 series and others, taking total speaker portfolio to 50+ models.

Nidhi Markanday, Director & Business Head, Intex Technologies said, “Intex has been a pioneer in sound and audio industry, always aiming to bring products that are high on innovation, style and performance yet affordable. The new 2.0 Tower speakers are a blend of latest technology with elegant looks, for the young who want style with substance,. With each offering, Intex is committed to create a different experience for consumers, delivering high-end performance and living up to their expectations.”

Tower speakers are powered with 40W + 40W output power and ultra-compact high performance. They are operated via LED display and give consumers an experience of Digital FM play. Easy to use, these portable stereos are accessible from anywhere in the range of up to 7 to 8 meter.

Operated through full function remote control, the Cordless MIC function encompasses all modes with digital MIC volume & ECHOES control. The Tower speakers will be available through company’s vast distribution network across India.