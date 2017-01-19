Intex Appoints Industry Veteran Arun Kumar as Advisor – HR

With the Company’s continued efforts to strengthen professional management team and take steps to make desirable changes towards becoming a great place to work, Intex Technologies, one of the leading mobile handset & consumer electronics major, has appointed HR veteran Arun Kumar as Advisor.

Arun Kumar comes with 35-plus years of exceptional experience in human resources, working from grass root to strategic level. He will be spearheading the gradual transformation in company’s policies aimed at enhancing employee engagement to deliver business goals. He will be working at the macro-level that will comprise of enhancing leadership capacity and building talent management of the company.

Extending a warm welcome to Arun Kumar, Narendra Bansal, Chairman and MD, Intex Technologies said “Continuing to attract and retain the right people is essential as we consolidate our core skills and strengths across departments. Arun Kumar’s wealth of expertise in HR domain will be vital for Intex’s overall growth and perception by driving continuous improvement inHR policies and systems. I am confident under his guidance, the company will do whatever it takes to put the company in the right place with the right perspective.”

Mr. Kumar’s rich experience covers companies like K.K. Modi Group, Escorts JCB Ltd, Hindustan Lever Ltd to name a few, where he has successfully brought people agenda to the forefront of business decision making process, partnering with business leaders and helping them realise their goals that are in sync with employee expectations.

On joining Intex Technologies, Arun Kumar said, “I am honored to take the challenging role at Intex Technologies, a leader on the high growth trajectory. Being a professionally-run organisation, it is our role to identify challenges and overcome them. It will be a long road and a continuous process to build an environment where issues are dealt humanely and with professional ethics. I look forward to being involved and contributing towards the company’s growth vision by establishing and strengthening best practices related to all aspects of HR.”

Arun Kumar has done Advance Management Program (AMP 175) from Harvard Business School, US and has done his Post graduation from Xavier Institute of Social Service in Ranchi.