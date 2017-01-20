Intex Enters Super Fight League with Team Gujarat Warriors

Intex Technologies, also the owner of Gujarat Lions IPL Team, further strengthened its interest in sports arena with the foray into Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) by owning Gujarat Warriors in Super Fight League. With this, Keshav Bansal has also become the youngest owner of Gujarat Warriors along with IPL team – Gujarat Lions.

The team announced Bhabajeet Choudhary as the captain who will be leading a team of 12 players – consisting of Playing 6 and reserve 6. The playing 6 are Himanshu Kaushik, Kuldeep Shekhon, Pooja Tomar, Asha Roka and Amit Goswami.

On the inauguration ceremony of SFL, Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies and Owner, Gujarat Warriors, said, ‘’Our intent was to put together really strong team to ensure a thrilling tournament for fans. I am confident that the players for Gujarat Warriors are one of the best in the sport. India is seeing a progressive change with the focus shifting to alternate sports and we see an opportunity in promoting SFL to popularize MMA in India. Clearly, MMA has a long way to go and a professional league like this will provide the right ecosystem for the action sport to enter the mainstream of the country.”

There is a distinctive point scoring system that separates Super Fight League from all of the other leagues. Each SFL team will comprise of six players (five male fighters and one female fighter) who will be competing in six different weight categories and evaluated on the basis of a 5 point scoring system.

Super Fight League (SFL), the world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) league, is all set to enthrall the Indian audience beginning 20th January 2017 till 25th February 2017 with a grand inaugural ceremony on 19th January, 2017. SFL recently signed a momentous deal with Sony Pictures Network India (SPN) who will be the league’s official broadcast partner. The Super Fight League will commence on 19th January, 2017 until 25th, February 2017. Ace TV & Radio Host Siddharth Kannan will be the official host for the inaugural season which will be telecast LIVE and exclusive, every Friday, Saturday & Sunday, 7:00 PM on wards on SONY ESPN & SONY ESPN HD channels and can also be streamed live on SonyLIV.