Intex Honoured for Marketing and Service Excellence

Intex Technologies has recently been conferred with one of the most reputed and prominent industry awards by BBC Knowledge and Rural Marketing Forum. Intex bagged 8 awards in three categories – BBC Knowledge Digital Marketing, Rural Marketing and BBC Knowledge Customer Engagement/Service.

At BBC Knowledge Forum in Mumbai, the Digital Marketing Award was presented to Ms Chetna Sundaram, Head – Digital & Social Media Marketing, Intex Technologies and the Customer Engagement & Service Excellence Award was presented to Mr. Arvind Raina, GM-Services (Telecom), Intex Technologies. For Rural Brand Development Award at Rural Marketing Forum, the award was presented to Mr. Dhiraj Kapoor, DGM – BTL Marketing, Intex Technologies.

Graciously acknowledging the award, Keshav Bansal, Director, Intex Technologies Ltd says “We are honoured and thrilled to be recognised and awarded in multiple categories at the BBC Knowledge and the Rural Marketing Forum for our innovative campaigns and customer engagement initiatives. At Intex, we always strive to expand the human possibilities of technology for the benefit of mankind and these awards provide us further inspiration to continue with our work towards this end. Going forward, we aspire to provide the best and most technologically advanced products to our consumers, supported by strong marketing, distribution and customer service. Innovation in all spheres of work has always been our focus and going ahead as well it continues to be our utmost priority.”