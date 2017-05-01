Intex Opens its 50th Master Intex Care Partner (MICP) in Ahmedabad

Intex Technologies reached a new milestone in strengthening its after-sales service network with the opening of its 50th Master Intex Care Partner (MICP) in Ahmedabad, Gujarat today. The 2700 sq. ft. MICP is the second in Ahmedabad and 5th in Gujarat catering directly to consumers as well as to all the Intex Care Partners/service centers already running in Gujarat.

The 50th MICP in Ahmedabad was inaugurated by Mr. Biju Abraham, Head Customer- Service (CDIT), Intex Technologies and other officials. In Gujarat state, the five MICPs are in Rajkot (2), Ahmedabad (2) and Surat (1). The MICP has opened at Troika Services, Banglow No.36, Prernatirth Banglow part – 1 Satellite, Ahmedabad 380015.

On this occasion, Biju Abraham, Intex Technologies said, “We are very happy to open our 50th MICP especially in Gujarat (Ahmedabad) as three years back in 2014, the first Intex MICP was opened in Gujarat (Rajkot). The journey to reach this milestone within a three-year period has been very encouraging and supportive as we have built a robust state-of-the-art facility, infrastructure and with a professionally trained manpower have been able to provide quality customer service and all necessary support to our service centers and partners. This is just another milestone achieved and we are sure to touch greater heights in connecting with people and touching their lives by reaching the vast untapped towns and hinterland of the country.”

At present, Intex MICPs are spread across 24 states and 30 cities led by west, north east and south zones. Intex operates 3 levels of service centers pan-India – Intex Care Partner (ICP) which are third party service centers, Exclusive Intex Care Partner (EICP) are third party service centers working exclusively for Intex and Master Intex Care Partner (MICP) which are repair centers and act as inventory / next level repair hub for all the state level ICPs and EICPs.