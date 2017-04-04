INTEX Partners with LIFE NGO to set-up its first Entrepreneur Development Centre for training rural youth in Maharashtra

Intex Technologies has tied-up with Livelihood Initiatives for Empowerment (a Trust registered in New Delhi working in the skill development sector for wage Employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship) to set-up the first ‘INTEX-LIFE Entrepreneur Development Centre’ at Akola, Maharashtra for training rural youth.

In the pilot phase, the partnership intends to train around 20 rural youth with entrepreneurship development skills to set up rural enterprises in Akola. For this, LIFE will first create entrepreneurs by providing required skills, training and certification over a period of two months and then provide them information about possible enterprise options in the public, private and development space. Of the 20 youth being trained and certified as entrepreneurs, at least 12 i.e. 60% will be converted into entrepreneurs within three months of certification.

With livelihood generation and rural development at the heart of the development agenda, Intex Technologies and LIFE under this partnership will provide a much needed intervention to fuel growth and inclusiveness in rural India. The initiative will create enterprise options for the rural poor using INTEX-LIFE as a brand to launch and later sustain the business by continued mentorship, identification and integration of locally relevant business opportunities in the private and public sector space with the prime objective of improving development of rural youth and their quality of life.

Commenting on this noble initiative, Ms. Ishita Bansal, representing INTEX Management said, “At Intex, we believe that imparting skills through vocational training is of the utmost importance if we want our youth to attain employment, be self-reliant and enter the mainstream of society. With this objective in mind, INTEX will be launching many more initiatives in CSR space and is partnering with LIFE for this one to not only promote livelihood creation but also to drive local area development through enterprise initiatives.”

LIFE is a Trust registered in New Delhi in April 2008. Under the banner of LIFE, they work with the Corporate Sector and Public Sector Undertakings to implement development programs within their Corporate Social Responsibility mandate. LIFE is supported by Samyak Samaj Pratishthan, a local outreach organisation based in Akola to provide outreach support in terms of community mobilisation.

Says Ms. Minu Thommen, Executive Director, LIFE, “An Enterprise Development Academy for the benefit of our rural youth has been my dream since the time I walked into the development sector thirteen years back. We will be continuously scouting for businesses, products and services for our entrepreneurs, whereby they can stay in their communities and earn a sustainable livelihood. Thanks to Intex Technologies for making this dream of mine come true. I look forward to a wonderful and mutually enriching partnership with Intex.”