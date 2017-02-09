Intex Partners with ‘Teach For India’ to Educate the Underprivileged

Intex Technologies, one of the leading mobile handset and consumer durables company, has partnered with ‘Teach For India’ to support its initiatives aimed at narrowing the gap of educational inequality in the country. As part of the collaboration, Intex will support the education of underprivileged children, deprived of their basic socio-economic needs, thereby helping them enter the mainstream of society.

As part of its association with ‘Teach For India’, Intex will support exemplary education through the sponsorship of one Fellow; provide professional leadership development of ‘Teach For India’ Fellows (PD & training sessions, city conferences, etc.) and sponsor stationary kits for 500 children in ‘Teach For India’ classrooms.

Ms. Ishita Bansal, CSR Representative, Intex Technologies, said, “The initiative to support ‘Teach for India’ in its educational initiatives means a lot to us as through this we will able to make a difference in the lives of children today and in coming years. At Intex, we equate education with empowerment and believe that it is the best gift that can be given to an individual, ensuring their upliftment in the society. Going forward, we hope to engage ourselves with similar such activities aimed at supporting the underprivileged and bringing a positive impact in their lives.”

Through its Fellowship program, Teach For India provides an opportunity for India’s brightest and most promising individuals to serve as full-time teachers to children from low-income communities in some of the nation’s most under-resourced schools. The aim is to provide supervision, guidance and inspiration to significantly improve their academic achievements, communication skills, self-confidence and overall personality development.

Said Ms. Dhwani Thakkar, City Development and Communications, Teach For India, on the partnership, “We are deeply grateful for the support of Intex Technologies in our mission to eliminate educational inequity in India. Intex’s sponsorship enables us to provide a quality education to children in the most disadvantaged communities and put them on a significantly improved life path – both academically and holistically. We hope to continue engaging with Intex Technologies to help reach our vision that one day all children will attain an excellent education”

Intex Technologies has always endeavoured to actively support community building initiatives in every sphere that the company operates in. Some of the major CSR activities include partnership with Gyan Shakti Vidyalaya for the educational and social upliftment of underprivileged children, partnership with Jaya Foundation to support children fighting Cancer through a fund raising program – Nanhee in Mumbai and collaboration with Snapdeal in supporting the cause for underprivileged children as part of ‘Joy of Giving Week’ where 50,000 stationary kits were distributed to underprivileged children.