Intex Smart World Bags Retail Excellence Award at North India Retail Summit

Intex Technologies bags yet another retail industry award, with its branded retail store – Intex Smart World, winning one of the most coveted retail industry award – North India Retail Summit Award, part of the India Retail Forum. The North India Retail Summit Award (NIRS) held its inaugural edition focused on how retailing has evolved in North India and various aspects of current business scenario.

Intex Smart World was honored with the ‘Excellence in Retail & Customer Service’ award and received by Vishal Malik, Head – Retail, Intex Technologies in the presence of retail industry giants from across North India. Vishal Malik was featured in the list of Top 11 ‘Honoured Visionaries of North India’ from different retail categories. The visionary list included prominent personalities like Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Vandana Luthra, Amit Burman and others.

“Intex is honored to receive the prestigious award as it vindicates our efforts to bring a better retail experience, customer service and connect. I am also deeply humbled at being considered worthy of being in the list of honoured visionaries of North India along with other prominent names. We have always kept the consumers in mind while designing our products and services. Intex Smart World are designed to enhance our consumer engagement by giving them a complete personalised experience of Intex’s product range,” stated Vishal Malik, Head – Retail, Intex Technologies.

Intex Smart World had recently opened its 100th store in Jaipur city and achieved this feat within 18 months of roll out. In its 18 months journey, started in April 2015, Intex Smart World has spread pan-India covering 80+ cities across 23 states. Intex exclusive Brand Stores are single touch points to experience the wide range of Intex products through superior quality demonstrations of Intex Products by trained staff and to provide best product education to customers.