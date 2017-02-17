Intex Smart World Launches Free Retail Training Campaign for Youth

In sync with the Government’s Skill India initiative, Intex’s branded retail stores – Intex Smart World –launched a Skill Training campaign for East region from the gateway to northeast, Assam’s capital – Guwahati. Aimed at providing youth with basic training to join the fast growing organised retail sector, the noble initiative is named as ‘Intex Skill Development Program For Youth In Retail’.

Intex Smart World plans to contribute in bridging skill gap in retail sector by providing free of cost training to youth by experienced professionals and creating opportunities for them to join retail sector. A registration kiosk will be set-up outside Intex Smart World outlet at Rajgarh main road, Guwahati and other cities in Assam for 7 days starting from February 17th to elicit entries.

The target group will be young boys and girls in age-group of 18 yrs to 30 yrs with basic minimum qualification being 12th pass. Smart World will provide training through in-house trainers. After completion of program, participants will get certificates of accomplishment.

“As part of pan-India drive, we are happy to launch ‘skill youth’ campaign for east region from the youthful Assam. We believe, India is a country with immense talent and untapped human potential that needs to be horned properly. Intex has always made efforts to transform peoples’ lives and so, Intex Smart World has taken this initiative of providing basic skill training in a vibrant & growing sector like retail and impart knowledge to equip youngsters to be able to make career in retailing which has high demand for skilled and smart human resources,” stated Vishal Malik, Head- Retail, Intex Technologies.

Intex Smart World entered Assam in October 2016 and today has 2 stores – Guwahati & Silchar with many more to come this year. Tripura will be the second northeast state to be added in 2017. In the east region, Smart World has 11 stores – West Bengal (7), Jharkhand (2), Orissa and Bihar 1 each. Northeast being an up market or high-end market, Intex will be coming up with its 4G-LTE smart phone range along with Smart LED TVs including 4K TVs, fully-automatic washing machines and soon to be launched high-end products.

Intex Smart World had recently opened its 100th store in Jaipur and achieved this feat within 18 months of its roll out. In its journey, started in April 2015, Intex Smart World has spread pan-India covering 83+ cities across 23 states. Intex exclusive Brand Stores are single touch points to experience the wide range of Intex products through superior quality demonstrations of Intex Products by trained staff and to provide best product education to customers.