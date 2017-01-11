Intex Smart World Launches Free Retail Training Campaign

In sync with the Government’s Skill India initiative, Intex’s branded retail stores – Intex Smart World – launched a pan-India Skill Training campaign aimed at providing youth with basic training to join the fast growing organised retail sector. This noble initiative of Skilling India kick-started from Raipur, the capital city of one of the fastest growing states, Chhattisgarh. This initiative is named as “Intex Skill Development Program For Youth”.

Intex Smart World plans to contribute in bridging the skill gap in the retail sector by providing free of cost training to the youth by experienced professionals and creating opportunities for them to join the retail sector. A registration kiosk will be set-up outside the Intex Smart World outlet in Raipur and other cities in Chhattisgarh for 7 days starting from January 11th to elicit entries.

The target group will be young boys and girls in the age-group of 18 yrs to 30 yrs with basic minimum qualification being 12th pass. Intex Smart World will provide the training through in-house trainers. After the completion of the program, participants will get certificates of accomplishment.

“We believe, India is a country with immense talent and untapped human potential that needs to be horned properly. Intex has always made efforts to transform peoples’ lives and so, Intex Smart World has taken this initiative of providing basic skill training in a vibrant & growing sector like retail and impart knowledge to equip youngsters to be able to make career in retailing which has high demand for skilled and smart human resources. We have named this program as “INTEX SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM FOR YOUTH”. Post the training program, we will be driving this initiative throughout the country,” stated Vishal Malik, Head- Retail, Intex Technologies.