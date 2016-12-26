Intex Technologies to Provide Skill Training to 2500 Unemployed Youth in Uttar Pradesh

Intex Technologies will provide Employment-linked Skill Training to 2500 unemployed & underprivileged youth in Uttar Pradesh over a 3-year period. For this project, Intex today signed an Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission (UPSDM) operated by a society under the UP Government to undertake Skill Development Training in Mobile/IT products Manufacturing (Assembly, Testing, Packing, Sales, Service and repair) in Uttar Pradesh. In the first year, Intex will train 500+ youth within the age-group of 14-35 years at its Noida plants.

The MoU was signed & exchanged between Hon’ble. Minister for Vocational Education & Skill Development Prof. Abhishek Mishra and Amitabh Khurana, Head-Manufacturing and Satyendra Mallik, Head-HR, Intex Technologies.

Commenting on the initiative, Satyendra Mallik, Head-HR, Intex Technologies said, “We believe, India is a country with immense talent and untapped human potential that needs to be horned properly. It is important to provide the right opportunity and platform to the youth in developing skills, and thereby providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to the underprivileged. The MOU signed today is aimed to help create a pool of skilled manpower, uplifting individual development of the person and ultimately contributing to the overall economic development of the country. So, we have joined this initiative from the largest and most populous state of India. We are extremely thankful to the Uttar Pradesh Government for giving us this golden opportunity.”