Iris Computers is Back with Sanjiv Krishen

With the reins of Iris Computers back with its founder Sanjiv Krishen, the dynamic IT distribution company is now set on a high growth trajectory. Dragon Singapore, a John Sculley company, had acquired controlling stake in Iris Computers through InflexionPoint. It has now relinquished its hold leaving Iris in the hands of Sanjiv Krishen, who originally founded the company in 1996.

Requiring fresh investment for further expansion of the company Iris Computers tied up with Dragon, Singapore 4 years ago for additional limits.

Partners of Iris Computers spread throughout the country are delighted at the turn of events as they missed the unique distribution method of Iris Computers. Led by Sanjiv Krishen the company is back with its aggressive, innovative style of distribution which was the core expertise of Iris Computers.

The original management team of Kamini Talwar, Som Arya, Sameer Chaudhary and Himanshu Chawla are back to steer the company to new heights of success. The company is open virtually 24X7 for its partners and willing to go to any legitimate length to fulfill the order in time.

The rapid countrywide expansion of the company to establish partners deep in the interiors was possible due to its “risk taking ability”. The large network of partners gave Iris Computers an edge over its competitors besides making it very strong commercially.

As a leader in its field the company soon adapted itself to the new age mantra and went all digital bringing greater transparency in its transactions with the vendors which was deeply appreciated by them and large number of them are now fully supporting the company.

In this kind of scenario it was not very difficult for Iris Computers to bag some large orders.

With an astute business sense, Iris Computers has aligned itself with the national goals of Digital India, which provides huge potential for growth for IT companies. It aims to build digital infrastructure and smart cities throughout the length and breadth of the country, for governance, provision of services, spread of digital literacy and digital empowerment.

Iris Computers, through its partner, has been able to bag an order of Rs.60 crore from the Jharkhand government to provide tablets. The tablet is smaller in size than a laptop, with a touch screen display and without a keyboard or mouse attached. Typing can be done by touching the on-screen keyboard and similarly commands can be given on the touch screen.

Another significant order which they have been able to procure is from the Kendriya Vidayalaya Sangathan worth Rs.38 crore. Iris Computers has delivered and installed 25 software loaded desktops in each of their language laboratories. This has been a gargantuan logistical task as 8,000 desktops have been delivered and installed in 320 schools across the length and breadth of the country.

It is important for Iris Computers to work towards steady and sustainable growth. To achieve this, Sanjiv Krishen has channeled his energies into trimming the company, working towards increased profitability and generally running a tighter ship. The months ahead will show positive results.