Iris Global Ties Up with Alibaba

Iris Global is now bringing to India world’s leading cloud computing company Alibaba Cloud to revitalize cloud solutions for business and industry. Iris Global CEO Himanshu Chawla is looking at a target of two million dollar business this financial from this new venture.

Iris Global Services being the technology integration arm of Iris Computers is now getting the full advantage – being back with its original and innovative team – Som Arya and Kamini Talwar led by its founder Sanjiv Krishen. Having cleared all bank obligations Krishen has acquired his company back from Inflexion Point and has come back with a bang charting new areas and looking at cutting edge technologies inspiring his large number of old partners and clients with a new zest and energy.

In what can be termed as another cap on its feather, Iris Global has tied up with the third largest public cloud services provider in the world and leading cloud provider in China Alibaba Cloud , the cloud computing arm and business unit of Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest online commerce company. Transactions on its online sites totaled $248 billion last year, more than those of eBay and Amazon.com combined.

Alibaba cloud has 17 data center regions globally, including Hangzhou, Beijing, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Silicon Valley, Frankfurt, Dubai, Tokyo, and Sydney.

Two additional data center locations are expected to open in 2018, in Indonesia and India. Alibaba Cloud provides a range of cloud computing services including high performance elastic computing power in the cloud like data storage, relational database, big data analysis, protection and content delivery networks. Interestingly Alibaba cloud is also working in the cutting edge areas of Internet of Things , virtual reality, smart homes, automotive networking and information and cloud based mobile device operating technologies.

According to Chawla , the USP of Alibaba Cloud will be to provide industry and domain specific solutions meant for that particular business vertical like FMCG, automation, transportation, smart city.

Iris Global has signed a pan India contract with the company for distribution of its value added products by providing tailor made specific solutions in different verticals to large and mid- sized industry and businesses in category B and C towns.

Today, he said, my competitors are providing mundane solutions like infrastructure and platform on the cloud, but were not being able to give specific industry solutions, IRIS Computers wanted to fill this gap.

Iris Global will help customers deploy the specific solution which is required for their particular need and help the client consume it, he added. Iris global is already testing with 100 seats for its partners on Alibaba cloud platform and hopes to convert them to 100 per cent paid customers paving the way for more.