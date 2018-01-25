Kaira Global Brings Razer Range Of Products To India

Kaira Global Brings Razer Range Of Products To India

Kaira Global Technologies announced its tie up with Razer, world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The tie-up aims in providing an elite experience of products from Razer and pan India distribution.

Kaira will also be looking after taking care of  the after- sales queries support of Razer products from here on. The products will be available through all Kaira’s branches, channel partners across the country as well as leading online e-commerce portals.

 “It’s a great opportunity for us to join hands with Razer. The brand is one of the strongest players leading into gaming industry market segment with a very good R&D team and has a history of bold experimentation steps to benefit gamers, which suits our philosophy too. This partnership will definitely benefit Indian customers by offering them access the right & top notch gaming peripherals the brand offers. We look forward to a growing association with Razer and believe that the top quality products from brand will definitely prove to be a successful addition to Kaira’s portfolio of products,” said , Manoj Attal, Director at Kaira Global.

Kaira is committed to bring the best brands, provide effective marketing and provide technical support to their customers. With a focus on micro distribution, they serve as a vital link between the brands and customer. Though they remain international in their outlook, the focus will always remain on local teams to serve customers in India.

 

