Kaira Global Brings Razer Range Of Products To India

Kaira Global Technologies announced its tie up with Razer, world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers. The tie-up aims in providing an elite experience of products from Razer and pan India distribution.

Kaira will also be looking after taking care of the after- sales queries support of Razer products from here on. The products will be available through all Kaira’s branches, channel partners across the country as well as leading online e-commerce portals.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to join hands with Razer. The brand is one of the strongest players leading into gaming industry market segment with a very good R&D team and has a history of bold experimentation steps to benefit gamers, which suits our philosophy too. This partnership will definitely benefit Indian customers by offering them access the right & top notch gaming peripherals the brand offers. We look forward to a growing association with Razer and believe that the top quality products from brand will definitely prove to be a successful addition to Kaira’s portfolio of products,” said , Manoj Attal, Director at Kaira Global.

Kaira is committed to bring the best brands, provide effective marketing and provide technical support to their customers. With a focus on micro distribution, they serve as a vital link between the brands and customer. Though they remain international in their outlook, the focus will always remain on local teams to serve customers in India.