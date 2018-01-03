Kaira Global Enters the Indian IT Distribution Market

Kaira Global announced its entry into the Indian IT distribution market. With more than 13 years of expertise in IT supply chain, spread across 6 countries, Kaira Global caters to a wide range of end-users from SME, Education and Government agencies, to online and large format retailers.

“Regular availability of stocks across a broad range of consumer and corporate products, efficiency in logistics, and value added services for our channel and retail partners, has given us a unique position in IT supply chains of the countries we operate in. The IT distribution market in India has consolidated and GST implementation has opened up tremendous opportunities for us to scale–up operations. We will start with a focus on retail products, adapting, learning & improvising as we expand our teams as well as our reach,” said Manoj Attal, Director at Kaira Global.

Kaira Global has come a long way in a relatively short timeframe. Since inception in Singapore in 2003, Kaira Global has evolved from basic IT distribution to being an IT specialist & consultant for its customer base. Prior to its debut in India, Kaira Global has grown organically across markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and South Africa to name a few. This exposure to a variety of international markets, gives Kaira Global a unique edge in bringing their acquired experience and brand connections to India.

“Our expertise will enable our partners to create what we call an ‘experiential shopping’ experience. I am sure channel partners & brands are also looking for focused distributors, a connection which most of the large players do not provide. Kaira Global will be their one–stop destination,” he further added.

Kaira Global is committed to bring the best brands, provide effective marketing and provide technical support to their customers. They focus on micro distribution and serve as a vital link between the brands and customers. Though they remain international in their outlook, the focus will always be on local teams to serve customers in India.