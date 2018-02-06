Kaira Global Launches Razer Cynosa Chroma Multicolor Membrane Gaming Keyboard

Kaira Global Technologies announced the availability of newly launched Razer Cynosa Chroma in India. Cynosa Chroma line of products are feature-packed but value-priced family of gaming keyboards complete with the personalization and immersion factors that gamers need.

“Razer is undoubtedly known as a company for their robust and high-quality gaming accessories. Unsurprisingly, that continues to be the case with the Razer Cynosa Chroma line of keyboards. The keyboards are feature rich entry level products best made for beginners or casual gamers. The ergonomic and spill-resistant durable design, simple set up and LED backlighting are a perfect mix of price to performance ratio,” said , Manoj Attal, Director at Kaira Global.

Unlike other value keyboards, each key on the Cynosa Chroma is customizable and individually backlit with 16.8 million color options. Officially integrated lighting profiles that change dynamically during gameplay can be activated upon installation for “Overwatch,” “Quake Champions,” “Diablo” and other popular games. The Razer Cynosa Chroma is the first Razer keyboards interfacing with Razer Synapse 3 (Beta) software. Synapse allows users to choose lighting and performance parameters, including their own macros and key binds, and it can be accessed from any computer. The newest version of the cloud-based configuration allows more customization than ever before, with new lighting effects, settings and more.