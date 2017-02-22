Kaspersky Lab charts out growth path at the partner meets in Hyderabad and Ernakulam

Kaspersky Lab conducted successful two marathon partner pitstops with its national B2B distributors eCaps Computers. Both the pitstops were conducted with eCaps, the first one in Hyderabad on February 10, 2017 at the sprawling Taj Vivanta Begumpet, and the second in Ernakulam on February 17 at the beautiful Gateway Hotel. Each pitstop saw a full house with partners who discussed how to take Kaspersky’s vision for India forward.

Both the cities combined, saw over 48 partners and 78attendants that came together to discuss the way forward in the coming financial year. Kaspersky Lab has forged strong partnership with eCAPS Computers in their years together. Partner pitstops have been integral to Kaspersky’s way of working, to ensure that there’s always a free dialogue with all members of its chain. It’s important for them to hear back from their partners on the ground realities of what is happening in the market. Staying closely in touch with the end customers has helped Kaspersky become the intuitive and customer-friendly brand that it has grown to become today.

The Hyderabad and Ernakulam meetings were spearheaded by Kaspersky Lab’s Sahil Jamnawale (Regional Sales Manager). Where he deliberated in detail the company’s non-endpoint offerings. Kaspersky’s Security for Virtualization was elaborately discussed, as it has garnered great interest in the medium-sized companies. Its anti-malware protection, security for VMWare, Citrix, Microsoft and KVM platforms, and powerful yet lightweight security for XenDesktop and Horizon have been its primary strengths. Next, Security for Storage was brought up, as it’s fast becoming a must-have for all businesses. Kaspersky received positive response from partners for this ‘always on’ storage anti-virus protection, which has cloud-assisted security, proactive anti-malware technology and flexible scanning, among other benefits. Kaspersky Lab’s enterprise offering ‘Kaspersky Security Intelligence Services’ got a dedicated two-way dialogue slot. The roadmap for the year 2017 was presented to the partners, with all of them being bullish about their growth prospects.

Altaf Halde, Managing Director– South Asia, Kaspersky Lab said “Kaspersky Lab has been built, and we always say this, with the unrelenting support it gets from all its partners. Engaging with them is an important step in engaging with our end-customers. Our partner pitstops are so crucial to the fabric of Kaspersky Lab that it’s impossible to go even a quarter without having one. At these pitstops, we focused on our Security for Virtualization, Security for Storage and Kaspersky Security Intelligence Services. We had invigorating discussions and we are all on one page on the year ahead. We are positive of growth, profits, and partner and customer satisfaction.”

K. Gunasegharan, Director – eCaps Computers was equally enthused. “We’ve had a very fruitful partnership with Kaspersky as their national distributor. With the participation of over 25 partners in Hyderabad and 23 partners in Ernakulam, these were very successful events. We discussed new business opportunities by selling Kaspersky Lab non-endpoint offerings. The partners showed a huge interest and they foresee increasing revenues in Kaspersky Lab business.”

As the evenings came to a close with refreshing cocktails and a delicious spread of dinner, the discussions on the year ahead continued with endless enthusiasm. It’s perhaps this constant source of inspiration that Kaspersky Lab passes on to the entire network, that’s the reason behind their global dominance.