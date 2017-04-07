Kaspersky Lab Introduces New Partner Program to Drive Business Growth for Managed Security Services Providers

Kaspersky Lab has launched a new partner program aimed at managed service providers (MSPs) that already offer security servicesor would like to add them to their current portfolio. The program helps MSPs to address the growing demand for IT security services and enables them to attract new customers in the SMB markets, while satisfying existing customers looking to outsource all IT functions, including security, to a trusted third-party.

The specialized program is designed for MSP partners that want to enhance and grow their reputation and expertise, achieve maximum margin at minimum risk, and ensure that their customers’ data and infrastructure are kept safe. Kaspersky Lab’s offering includes products and technologies that will enable MSP partners to provide new security services to their customers, such as remote security monitoring, managed security, virtualization security and mobile device security and management.

Managed service providers will have the opportunity to choose between cloud and on-premises models, to provide greater flexibility of IT security services for their customers. Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud, suitable for smaller MSP businesses, allows MSP partners to manage customer infrastructure from the cloud using amulti-tenant cloud console. Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business Basic and Kaspersky Security for Virtualization add the ability to use a multi-tenant on-premises solution managed by Kaspersky Security Center — for larger businesses with up to 10,000 managed nodes. Kaspersky Security for Mail Server and Managed Service Agreement are also part of the MSP offering. Managed service providers can offer clients of any size a full range of services to protect all types of corporate devices and appliances.

Vladimir Zapolyansky, Head of SMB Business at Kaspersky Lab, says: “Kaspersky Lab’s MSP Program was created specifically to meet the needs of partners who want to grow their managed service offerings in cybersecurity – without additional administrative overheads or resources. The program is based on the world’s most tested, most awarded multi-layered security solutions. It allows MSP partners to secure the complete customer infrastructure, from mobile devices and desktops to physical and virtual servers, with our comprehensive portfolio that can be delivered both on-premises or from the cloud.”

Kaspersky Lab was recently recognized and awarded the MSPWorld Cup for “Best MSP Solution” at MSPWorld 2017 Conference & Expo in New Orleans, LA. At the event, the company discussed current trends and challenges with managed service providers in partnership with the MSPAlliance.