Kingston Doubles Capacity for World’s Largest USB Flash Drive

Kingston announced DataTraveler Ultimate Generation Terabyte (GT), the world’s highest capacity USB Flash drive. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers up to 2TB of storage space and USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) performance.

Power users will have the ability to store massive amounts of data in a small form factor, including up to 70 hours of 4K video on a single 2TB drive*. DataTraveler Ultimate GT offers superior quality in a high-end design as it is made of a zinc-alloy metal casing for shock resistance. Its compact size gives the tech enthusiast or professional user an easily portable solution to store and transfer their high capacity files.

“At Kingston, we push the limits of what’s possible,” said Kingston. “With the DataTraveler Ultimate GT, we empower users to increase their data storage mobility in a highly manageable form factor. This is a terrific follow up to our 1TB drive released in 2013 and by doubling the capacity, users can store and carry even larger amounts of data easily.”