Kingston Introduces KC1000 NVMe PCIe SSD

Kingston announced KC1000 NVMe PCIe SSD.Shipping in mid-June, the M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD is over 2x faster than SATA-based SSDs and over 40x faster than a 7200RPM hard-disk drive. KC1000 is built for the power user, providing the ultimate, low-latency performance boost for resource-demanding applications including high-resolution video editing, data visualization, gaming and other data intensive workload environments where traditional storage solutions are unable to keep pace with data demand.

The demands of today’s performance power users are constantly being put to the test as new data-intensive applications push the boundaries of what can be achieved with even the market’s high performance professional workstations and most powerful gaming rigs.KC1000 is the perfect solution to meet the needs of media and design professionals, gaming enthusiasts and anyone who needs ultra-low latency storage performance to end data bottlenecks. This native NVMe device offers one of the industry’s most powerful storage solutions for high-resolution content delivery, virtual reality applications, accelerated game play or a competitive edge for the creative professional on tight deadlines.

KC1000 delivers up to 290,000 IOPS and will ship in mid-June in 240GB, 480GB and 960GB capacities. The high-performance SSD supports the PCIe Gen3 x4 interface and the latest NVMe protocol. KC1000 provides accelerated boot and load speeds and increases sequential read/write performance, as well as offering improved endurance and energy efficiency.