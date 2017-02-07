Kodak Alaris Captures Buyers Lab’s Scanner Line of the Year Award for Second Consecutive Year

Kodak Alaris’ Information Management division has received four prestigious awards from Buyers Laboratory LLC (BLI), the leading provider of independent test-based analytical information and competitive intelligence for the global digital imaging industry. The company earned the 2017 Scanner Line of the Year award for the superior performance of its broad portfolio of products, for the second consecutive year. This premier award recognizes the manufacturer whose line of devices is complete enough to meet varied customer needs and whose current portfolio has fared best overall in BLI’s rigorous lab-based evaluations.

According to BLI, the breadth of Kodak Alaris’ scanner portfolio is indisputable and the models tested turned in impressive results when evaluated for specific attributes, such as reliability, image quality, optical character recognition (OCR) accuracy and productivity. “Kodak Alaris scanners typically earn a rating of ‘Excellent’ on our rigorous reliability tests, which means they exhibit few if any misfeeds when we run the machine to its maximum rated daily volume,” US Lab Manager Joe Ellerman noted.

The EasySetup feature from Kodak Alaris received an Outstanding Achievement in Innovation award, which acknowledges products or capabilities that stand out for attributes such as innovation, usefulness, energy efficiency or value, and both the Kodak i5650 Scanner and Kodak Info Input Solution 4.0, won Winter 2017 Pick awards.

“Kodak Alaris holds the most Pick awards out of any scanner manufacturer tested by BLI and winning the Scanner Line of the Year two years in a row is a significant achievement,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, vice president of global marketing for Kodak Alaris’ Information Management division. “These awards validate our commitment to providing an unmatched portfolio of information management solutions that enable customers to achieve digital transformation. The combination of our science, technology and partnerships acts as a force multiplier and provides the ecosystem required for companies large and small to use data to drive business efficiency, profitability, and growth.”