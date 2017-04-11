Kodak Alaris Information Management Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2017 Partner Program Guide

Kodak Alaris’ Information Management division announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has given the global technology company a 5-Star rating in its 2017 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of partner programs from vendors that provide products and services through the IT channel. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements via their channel programs.

To determine the 2017 5-Star ratings, The Channel Company’s research team assessed each vendor’s partner program based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support and communication.

The Alaris Partner Program is designed to empower partners to expand, connect and grow. Partners can expand their offerings with a broad portfolio of distributed and production scanners, capture solutions and services while also positioning partners to better connect with existing and new customers through state-of-the-art automation tools and content driven marketing. With best-in-class sales tools, training and competitive knowledge, Kodak Alaris helps partners uncover new revenue streams and greater opportunities to grow.

“For solution providers, finding the right technology vendors to partner with is crucial to the health of their business, and the vast array of choices can be overwhelming,” said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. “Our annual Partner Program Guide and 5-Star ratings help them narrow the field, identifying the most rewarding partner programs and outlining their strengths and benefits.”

CRN’s 5-Star Partner Program recognition is one of many awards that Kodak Alaris has earned over the past year. Kodak Alaris captured the 2016 and 2017 Scanner Line of the Year awards from Buyers Lab, marking the first time a scanner vendor has won the award two consecutive years. “Partnerships are critical to our success and it all starts with world-class image science and technology,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Vice President, Global Marketing, Kodak Alaris Information Management. “When we combine our strengths with our partners’ reach into existing and new markets, there’s nothing we can’t achieve.”