Kodak Alaris Names Leonel da Costa Asia Pacific MD

Kodak Alaris has named Leonel da Costa Asia Pacific Managing Director for its Information Management division, effective April 27, 2017. Based in Singapore, da Costa works closely with the Asia Pacific region service, marketing, sales operations and supply chain teams to deliver an ecosystem of solutions that removes complexity from information capture and drives new growth for customers and partners in the region.

“In this role, Leonel’s leadership skills and commitment will be major contributors to leading Alaris Information Management through the next stage of our transformation, as we implement new go to market strategies in this important region,” said Cássio Vaquero, Global VP of Sales, Kodak Alaris Information Management. “Strengthening our sales team and expanding our channel network will drive profitable growth and market share for us and for our partners.”

With more than 20 years of experience driving high-performance sales teams for Lexmark in the Latin America and Asia Pacific regions, da Costa is well-known and trusted for his deep expertise delivering document and content management solutions to enterprise and government clients. He is a proven leader with an intimate understanding of the challenges that customers face today.

“Our clients are looking for customized solutions to solve their information management challenges,” said da Costa. “The Asia Pacific region is particularly complex. Organizations rely on a multitude of local software applications. As a solution provider, this means we must be very flexible by providing APIs and SDKs to enable our integrator partners to successfully deliver customized solutions. I’m looking forward to applying this understanding of the markets we serve (whether it’s China, India, Southeast Asia or Australia) to the challenges our customers face, with the goal of simplifying their business processes and facilitating digital transformation.”