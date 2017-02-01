Kodak Alaris Recognized as a Best Channel Vendor for Delivering Exceptional Value to ECM Partners

Value Added Resellers (VARs) across 15 different technology categories including ECM Hardware, Data Collection/Mobility, Business Continuity/BCDR, Network Security and Managed Services, have recognized Kodak Alaris as one of the Best Channel Vendors for 2017. This is the second consecutive year that Kodak Alaris has been rated as a top channel vendor.

More than 5,300 votes were cast in the ninth Best Channel Vendor survey, an annual poll conducted by Business Solutions Magazine (BSM), making it one of the largest of its kind. Scores were tallied using a methodology provided by Penn State University to ensure statistical accuracy. Vendors are scored on a scale of 0 (worst) to 5 (best) across seven areas including product innovation and reliability, service and support, and how ‘channel friendly’ the vendor is, Kodak Alaris was highly rated in the ECM Hardware category for its product features, reliability and innovation.

“VARs and other channel partners are critical to our success,” said Siddhartha Bhattacharya, vice president of global marketing for Kodak Alaris’ Information Management division. “They drive our customer relationships, from order fulfillment and supply chain management to solution implementation. That’s why Kodak Alaris continues to invest heavily in our channel programs, providing partners with the resources they need to grow their businesses. In the coming weeks, we will raise the bar again with an all-new, modern partner experience that will make it even more beneficial for partners to choose Kodak Alaris as the go-to vendor for document and information management solutions.”