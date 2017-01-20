Kodak HD LED TV Makes its Offline Debut

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, made its offline debut with over 400 selling points (retail stores), with the aim to capture 10% market share in Gujarat by 2020.

According to the Consumer Electronics & Appliances Manufacturers’ Association (CEAMA) approximately, 14.5 million television sets were sold in India in 2015, of which 12 million were LCDs and LEDs. In FY’2014, the 32 inches to 40 inches LED television segment accounted for a lion’s share of about 63% of the overall sales in the LED market. Although sales of LCD and LED TV sets have grown 28 per cent annually in the last five years, flat panel TVs are yet to replace CRTs completely.

Commenting on the development, Avneet Singh Marwah, Director, SPPL said, “The strong traction KODAK HD LED TV has received in the past six months is a testament of our confidence of leveraging Kodak’s brand legacy and revitalizing its brand recall in the minds of customers across India. The brand was launched on online e-commerce channels to ensure immediate brand visibility and as a next step we have made our offline retail debut in Gujarat with over 400 retail selling points. The entire Kodak HD LED TV portfolio will be available across these selling points to ensure easy accessibility for all our customers in Gujarat. Additionally, it’s our endeavor to lead the charge in making the Indian TV industry “CRT free”, by offering technically superior products at an affordable price point. Gujarat is amongst the best markets for consumer electronics in the country and we have a constant presence in the state from the past 20 years. We aim to capture a market share of about 10 % in Gujarat by 2020. Ahmedabad will be our pilot project in terms of this Omni-channel expansion and we hope to replicate this success in other vital markets in the coming months.”

Furthermore, he added, “Our Gujarat project had been under works from the past three months as we actively scouted and evaluated regional dealership networks. Additionally, our presence in Gujarat through SPPL, ensured that we had the right mix of enterprising. We are optimistic that our offline sales numbers will challenge our online sales numbers and hope to achieve a sales ratio of 50:50 (offline: online) by 2020.”

Mr. Dushyant Dave, Regional Manager, SPPL, said “I have been associated with SPPL for the past decade and its gives me immense pleasure to bring Kodak TV to Gujarat. We have witnessed a gradual but solid shift in the regional market, wherein customers are now actively looking to upgrade from their current CRT TV’s to technically superior LED’s. Kodak TV offers the right mix of robust brand recall, SPPL’s strong legacy, superior product portfolio and a vast service center network encapsulating over 100 service points across Gujarat. We are positive that the product will get the desired traction in the Gujarat market.”

The KODAK HD LED TV brand was launched by SPPL in India in August 2016 through online e-commerce platforms (Shopclues, Amazon, Paytm & Flipkart). The initial product line up comprised of five HD LED TVs varying over a range of 32, 40 and 50 inches.