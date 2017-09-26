KODAK HD LED TV MARKED ITS DEBUT ON FLIPKART’s ‘BIG BILLION DAY’

India’s leading manufacturer of TVs and electronics, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), a Kodak brand licensee, marked its debut on Flipkart’s annual Big Billion Day sale. The 5 day, Flipkart Big Billion Day sale started at midnight on September 20th, ended on September 24th.

With the festive season around the corner, Kodak HD LED TV has brought to its users, exciting deals and discounts, on products, ranging from 14% to 28% off. In addition to this, it also offered special deals such as no cost EMI’s and exchange offers starting from 8000 going up to 22000.

Avneet Singh Marwah, Director and CEO of Super Plastronics, Kodak HD LED TV India said, “Flipkart is our biggest online partner and this is our debut on ‘Big Billion Day’ sale. We have received an overwhelming response from our online consumers. Flipkart has provided a great opportunity for people to buy consumer electronics at incredible prices and at their convenience. We are glad to receive such a positive response, across the ecommerce platform”.

Commenting on the sale success, Sandeep Karwa, Head – Large Appliances, Flipkart, said, “It’s been an eventful year since Kodak HD LED TV was launched in the Indian market and our association with the brand has only grown multi-fold. Kodak, with its innovative technology and competitive pricing has displayed great potential so far, and we are positive that with Flipkart’s wide reach, seamless affordability levers, and reliable supply chain network, the brand’s portfolio will continue to resonate well with Flipkart’s large and growing customer base. Going by the incredible response we have received for a range of Kodak’s products that debuted on the platform during The Big Billion Days, we look forward to the brand continuing to have a great run on Flipkart all through the festive sale season”.