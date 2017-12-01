Konica Minolta Launches Dispatcher Phoenix: Powerful Capture Automation Tool

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India has launched the award-winning Dispatcher Phoenix; an automated document workflow solution that assists users with customized workflows and common document processing tasks to improve productivity and efficiency.

​“It is our pleasure to announce the launch of our new service offering, viz. Managed Content Services (MCS) to support the Digital Transformation, Document and Workflow Management requirements of our customers which shall serve to enhance our core portfolio of Office Document Solutions & Services offering,” said Daisuke Mori, Managing Director for Konica Minolta India.

“As we enter an age of extreme disruption, Enterprises are pushing to become more digital. We help organizations meet their digital transformation initiatives with our MCS offering” added V Balakrishnan, EGM – Marketing for Konica Minolta India. “Dispatcher Phoenix, which is the cornerstone of our MCS portfolio, addresses critical requirements of our customers and help them in managing their document capture automation in a more efficient and productive manner.”

Dispatcher Phoenix makes business workflow processes smarter. It automates the capture and streamlines routing and image processing. Users can also access cloud services like DropBox, OneDrive, Google Drive, Sharepoint and Box via the Konica Minolta bizhub MFP control panel. Printed and scanned documents can be stored online or on premise to facilitate information sharing and streamline work flow.

To improve efficiency, Dispatcher Phoenix features a built-in Graphical Workflow Builder tool to create workflows to handle document processing needs. It also sports a workflow scheduler, which enable users to run workflow checks at specific times, while its unique Liveflo technology provides a real-time view of documents as they are being processed. This helps to identify bottlenecks and ensure that files are reaching the correct destinations.