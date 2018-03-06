Konica Minolta Organizes Government Customer Meet In Assam

Konica Minolta Business Solutions, a global leader in advanced imaging and networking technologies organized its government customer meet in collaboration with its official channel partner, Anupam Industrial Corporation* in the state of Assam on February 26, 2018.

The meet was organized with the key agenda of evaluating and expanding Konica Minolta’s footprint in the state. The event also stressed on achieving the objectives of the ambitious Digital India Programme, which aims to transform the country into an extensive digital economy.

With discussions on leveraging the e-commerce channels to bolster the company’s growth, the gathering also stressed on how government customers purchase KM products via e-markets/ g-e-m.

”With India picking up a rapid pace in transforming itself to a digital economy, the government sector is witnessing a significant adoption of digital printing solutions. We at Konica Minolta are committed to aid this transformation with our cutting-edge digital industrial printing solutions, capable of catering to a host of printing requirements,” said Mr Praveen Dimri, National Manager, Government Business, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd and Mr Sanjay Kumar Anand, Regional Business Manager ( East & central India) Konica Minolta Business Solutions India.

”We are also increasing our presence on online channels including government e-markets to ensure last mile penetration and unparalleled customer service to our clients,” added Mr. Dimri.

Speaking in a similar tone, Mr. Nirmal Bothra, MD, Anupam Industrial Corporation* said,”We are glad to be a part of Konica Minolta, which with its extensive network throughout India as well as state of the art products is ushering in a new digital era in the country. We are committed to create a distinctive image of the company in the region with round the clock customer support to our esteemed customers.”

The meet was organized at Hotel Shoolin Grand in the city of Guwahati and witnessed the presence of Konica Minolta’s top executives along with key government officials including North Frontier railways officials as well as Directorate of Schedule Caste.