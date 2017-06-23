Konica Minolta ties with Insight Print Communications for Label Printing Business in India

Konica Minolta Business Solutions India has appointed Insight Print Communications Pvt. Ltd as channel partner to represent its bizhub Press C71cf Label Press in East as well as in West India for the Label Printing Business.

Bizhub PRESS C71cf comes as an optimum printing solution for small and medium size businesses in the label and packaging segment to help them explore the endless benefits of digital printing including catering to high volume demands and penetrating new untapped markets.

The machine harnesses Konica Minolta’s state of the art dry toner technology is a perfect end to end printing solution for mid range businesses, operating in the label printing segment with varied requirements. The machine also furnishes an impressive printing resolution of 1200 dots per inch (dpi), equivalent to 3600 dpi *1200dpi/8bit and prints images with a maximum size of 1195*320 mm. Compatible with a paper width of 330 millimeters, It also packs in low temperature fusing technology and Simitri HDE toner, enabling it to print on a broad range of different materials including synthetic paper and polypropylene.

”We are glad to have Insight Print Communications with us, which with its proven expertise will help us strengthen our commitment of transforming the printing segment in India. Our bizhub Press series has witnessed record deployment in India in recent times and we intend to further fuel this growth. We are expanding into the Industrial Print category with our flagship product AccurioJet KM1, Bizhub Press C71cf and the complete range of MGI Products” said Daisuke Mori, MD Konica Minolta Business Solutions India

Konica Minolta aims to participate in the Industry growth by offering newly invented products for Label Industry through experienced Channel Partners like Insight Communications.

Incepted in 1992 in Mumbai, Insight Communications has charted its growth path based on its commitment to customer service and well-being. India’s largest dealer for Graphic Arts equipment sales, Insight has played a crucial role to establish some of the biggest global printing brands in India.