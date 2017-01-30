Konica Minolta to Showcase Top of Line Printing and Web Solutions At Printpack India 2017

Konica Minolta has announced its participation in the upcoming Printpack India exhibition at India Expo Centre at Greater Noida. The company at the event will showcase its cutting edge industrial printing solutions including bizhub PRESS C1100; bizhub PRESS C1060; bizhub PRESS 1250; MGI JETvarnish 3DS and also their workflow solutions including CS Remote Care Global Services; Accurio Pro solutions suite and Infinite Web to Print solutions.

With an industry leading speed of 100 papers per minute in vibrant colours, the solution comes as a perfect answer of mid range businesses eyeing to switch to digital printing segment to offer precise and high quality printing outputs to expand their business.

The machine also offers a 1200*1200dpi resolution with 8-bit processing for polished, lively images fetching the owner with significant competitive advantage. The SEAD IV Screen-Enhancing Active Digital Processing System also stables the image during long press operations.

The bizhub PRESS C1060 Digital Printing Press furnishes an impressive print output rate of 60 pages per minute with excellent color image quality. The machine with its user friendly touchscreen controls offers a maximum of 7,500 sheet paper capacity for long and consistent press operations.

Bizhub PRESS C1060 is embedded with Enhanced Simitri HDE toner for unparalleled halftone and skin-tone reproduction and is crafted with biomass plant based substance for eco-friendly operations.

The solution is a revolutionary piece of technology which disrupts the dimensions of printing with its astounding spot UV and 3D tactile varnishing capabilities. The machine can transform a standard printed output into a high quality spot UV printed sheet or further into a high margin 3D embossed output with a varnish of up-to 100 microns, making the colours look more vibrant.

The inkjet spot UV coater embedded in the JETvarnish 3DS furnishes the flexibility of two powerful and in demand digital finishing outputs including traditional flat spot UV coating and new 3D digital effects. The machine is tailored to receive inputs from the digital machines as well as offset.

The machine also features digital foiling and embossed foiling. Utilizing MGI’s inkjet engine technology, the JETvarnish 3DS is compatible with sheets of dimensions ranging from 8×11.8-inch up to 14.33×40-inch and thicknesses from 135 to 450gsm.

The bizhub PRESS 1250 Digital Printing Press offers print speeds of up-to 125 pages per minute and comes an unprecedented monthly duty cycle of three million outputs as well as real time image density and toner ratio sensors to offer maximum consistency and stability during long press operations. The machine’s 15 inch touch screen control panel also offers simple control options along with optional preview, while the state of the art Simitri HD toner crafted with biomass material furnishes eco-friendly operations.