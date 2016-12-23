Konica Minolta Unveils e-bizVAULT Cloud DMS for Multi Platforms

Konica Minolta has added one more jewel to its crown with the launch of e-bizVAULT, a cloud based web DMS (Document Management System) solution which furnishes all the benefits of a DMS in a cloud environment for enterprises.

e-bizVAULT protects an organisation against data loss, system failure and as well as unauthorized system access. Furthermore it is also accessible on a notebook, in the organisation’s network, over the web, in the cloud or in a smart-phone as well as a tablet, ensuring maximum agility for a business. The solution also eliminates the need for setting up servers or configuring applications for a business, reducing expenditures significantly.

e-bizVAULT comes as a boon not only to cloud friendly organisations (Cloud Email/CRM users), but also to small work groups or SMB enterprises with no in-house IT infrastructure, as well as for organisations that are distributed geographically with poor or no WAN connectivity.

Expressing his delight on the launch, Yuji Nakata, Managing Director, Konica Minolta India, said, ”We at Konica Minolta believe that our affordable solution shall accelerate cloud adoption to usher in the next IT revolution in India. e-bizVAULT is a perfect offering for organisations eyeing a scalable and secure DMS solution over the cloud to fetch more agility and operational efficiency. It will also help businesses reduce their operating expenditures significantly.”

Konica Minolta has recently added to its growing portfolio of cloud services in India with the launch of web2print solution and is also eyeing a multi fold growth in commercial and industrial printing products in the coming 3-4 years.