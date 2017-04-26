Konica Minolta’s bizhub PRESS C1085 Witnesses Seven Deployments in Eastern India in Year 2016-17

In addition to its successful installation of 20 bizhub PRESS C1060 in Eastern India in Year 2016-2017, Konica Minolta has witnessed another record seven deployments of its industry leading bizhub PRESS C1085 digital industrial printing solution.

Printing enterprises in India are readily eying to have a digital production printing to complement the traditional analogue process and Konica Minolta comes as an ideal solution for these enterprises, providing a perfect balance between printing outputs and desired color output to cater to all the requirements from the customers. Printers now have the flexibility to cater to the Just in Time requirements from their customers.

Complimenting Konica Minolta for its cutting edge printing solutions Barun Maiti from HS Laxmi Graphics Innovation, Kolkata comments,” bizhub PRESS C1085 has helped us garner a host of new clients with varied time bound requirements and with this machine we are able to deliver them with ease. The quality and efficiency of the printing solution is definitely one among the best in the market.”

Mohit Sarda from Print Ask team, Silliguri further added ”It’s truly a holistic solution which caters to end to end requirements of a printing business. Its deployment has not only helped us to serve our clients better, but has also helped our in-house team gain more proficiency in its work,”

Sudhir Singhal from Systematic Designers and Printers Pvt. Ltd from Siliguri also comment, “I highly recommend this machine to all the printing SMEs as the quality and efficiency of the printing solution and one of the best in the digital printing market. I highly recommend this machine to printing businesses who are looking forward to strengthen their production.”

Deepak Basak of Eastern Publication house, Dimapur comments, “We are very happy with bizhub PRESS C1085 its print results, high quality, productivity and ability to perform high volume operations and helped us garner a host of new clients with different time bounds.”

”Our business outputs have considerably grown post the deployment of bizhub PRESS C1085 and has offered us with a strategic competitive advantage. We can now cater to high volume printing requirements without comprising on the quality of outputs in a short span of time. This has helped us increase our revenues significantly and target new customers,” said the printing SMEs congratulating Konica Minolta for bizhub PRESS C1085..

Bizhub PRESS C1085 is compatible with latest global standards and supports numerous industry standards as well as high quality colour management. With JDF support, APPE, Pantone, industry-standard Fiery and Konica Minolta controller, it comes as a state of the art model for the printing industry.