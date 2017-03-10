Konica Minolta’s bizhub PRESS C1085/C1100

The flagship models bizhub PRESS C1085/C1100 furnish the printing businesses with an advantage of a seamless growth in their operations, catering to the high volume printing demands of customers with unprecedented precision stability and unmatched productivity.

Aforesaid both digital color printing solutions also offer comprehensive configuration options to enhance the printing business offerings with high level of automation.

The bizhub PRESS C1100 and C1085 offers printing speeds of 100/85 A4ppm respectively on 55 to 350 gsm papers, printing businesses can smoothly perform operations of small lot orders and variable data printing jobs with stringent deadlines, generating new revenue streams. The machines are capable of doing Auto Duplex printing upto 350 GSM at the same productivity. The suction feeding system in the machine helps to attain the high productivity reliably.

The bizhub PRESS C1100 & C1085 offers stable high image quality as required by professional users for high volume printing. With the presence of cutting edge Simitri HDE toner and S.E.A.D. IV image processing technologies the machines, are perfectly aligned to customer’s demands for high quality print outputs.

bizhub PRESS C1100 & C1085 also increases efficiency during post-processing, with booklet making, auto ring binding, perfect binding, hole punching, GBC punching, as well as 6 types of folding and stapling.

The bizhub Press have various automation tools to help our customers to be more productive and proactive to keep the machine always available to take more jobs. The machine can be configured with the Konica Minolta CSRC server to send various communication/ alerts on various pre-defined parameters for e.g. Toner alerts etc. The Daily Maintenance Guide program for the operators to help & maintain the machine always in healthy condition.