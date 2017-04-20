Konica’s Bizhub PRESS C1060 Digital Press Record Deployment in Eastern India

Strengthening its legacy to offer cutting edge printing solutions to businesses, Konica Minolta, a leader in advanced imaging and networking technologies has registered another milestone in the year 2016 -17, with the deployment of twenty bizhub PRESS C1060 Digital Press solutions in Eastern India.

Detailing the post deployment benefits of bizhub PRESS C1060, Mr. Soujanya Guha Majumdar from Polestar Communication, Kolkata said, ”We are extremely delighted to have this machine in our production facility as now our clients not only receive their orders on time but also praise us for the exceptional quality we offer to them. I highly recommend this machine to printing businesses who are looking forward to strengthen their production.”

Mr. Rajen Prasad from R.K Digital Printers, Ranchi added, ”Our decision to procure bizhub PRESS C1060 couldn’t have been more right. Its user friendly interface along with high quality printing outputs has really helped us take our business to a whole new level.”

Mr. Manish Maroo from Express Vision, Ranchi further added, “Our business has considerably magnified post deployment of bizhub C1060 since 2010, when I thought of buying a machine Konica Minolta was my first choice. I highly recommend this machine as the quality and efficiency of the printing solution and one of the best in the digital printing market. I am delighted with the performance of the machine and wish to continue this business relationship for a long time.”

Mr. Deepak Pareek from Deepak Pareek, C/O. Print Factory, Kolkata comments, “I was impressed with the print quality, high productivity and ability to perform high volume operations and the machine has helped us garner a host of new clients with different time bounds and with this machine we are able to deliver with ease.”

Mr. Jamshed Alam from IG Traders, Kolkata adds, “Quality has always been the main focus for us, Konica Minolta’s bizhub offers superior colour image quality and has helped us take our business to a new level and also has helped us increase our clientele. Overall we found Konica Minolta machines to be cost effective.”

Printing enterprises in India are rapidly looking to switch from traditional analogue to digital industrial printing; Konica Minolta comes as an ideal solution for these enterprises providing a perfect precision between printing outputs and power consumption to overcome these problems faced particularly by small and medium printing business.

‘’Our business operations have significantly escalated post the deployment of bizhub PRESS C1060 which offers an unprecedented image quality and reproduction of colours. We have also increased our production outputs significantly without comprising on the quality which has helped us increase our clientele by a huge margin,’’ comments the printing SMEs, complementing Konica Minolta for its distinctive endeavors in the printing segment.