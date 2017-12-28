Kyocera launches exceptionally affordable multifunctional device for offices

Kyocera Document Solutions unveils ECOSYS M2040dn, a device with an integrated technology of print, copy and scan. All set to become key player in the office, this affordable choice of the document solution is studded with duplex unit for double-sided printing in a blistering fast print speed of 40 pages per minute.

Its compact design and low-noise printing makes it a must-have for offices looking to attain higher efficiency in minimal investment, since it simultaneously scans both the sides of the document. With toner capacity of about 7,200 pages per cartridge under standard test conditions and paper capacity of up to 850 pages through two paper feeders, ECOSYS M2040dn is a smart tool to enhance productivity and profit of business operations.