Kyocera Launches User-Friendly MFP for Offices

Continuing with its ceaseless efforts to bring out one-of-a-kind multifunction devices with aim to optimize office productivity, Kyocera Documents Solutions has unveiled yet another most reliable monochrome multifunction product (MFP) “TASKalfa 3011i.” The device is an office all-rounder with integrated technology of print, copy, scan and optional fax, tailored to host multiple digital document solutions requirements.

Designed specifically with password protection technology to help maintain confidentiality of the documents, “TASKalfa 3011i” also ensures superior performance at a low total cost of ownership. Through highly productive functionality scalable integrated business applications and unsurpassed document handling capacity, it successfully incorporates the ability to manage day-to-day document imaging needs, as well as more complex tasks easily.

While launching the exciting Kyocera TASKalfa 3011i, Mr. Dilip Kanth, Managing Director, Kyocera Documents Solutions India said, “Living up to the highest expectations of our customers, we have once again emphasized on superb usability, improved efficiency and enhanced security features in our revolutionary “TASKalfa 3011i” to meet the growing requirement of customized solutions for offices. We take pride in the fact that we are one of the world’s leading document solutions company.”