Lapcare Launches Wireless Keyboard, Solo Plus LKB701

Recently, Lapcare offers an attractive Lapcare Wireless Keyboard, Solo Plus LKB701, that contains a universal & ergonomically designed 2.4G Wireless Keyboard bundled with a host of new contemporary features.

It’s a great combo of style, quality and technology. This keyboard gives you a relaxing work experience. It uses the membrane technology that gives silent key operations, cushioning effect to your finger and hence adds comfort for prolonged working. The space bar and the enter keys an improved quality for extended service life. The 2.4G Wireless keyboard is smart, ergonomically and aesthetically designed.

The other features are it has Plug and Play Nano receiver with USB dongle, no driver; Keyboard Printing+UV coating letters, no fading letter; Operating distance: 8-10 meters with auto-sleep function; Life time: 10 millions click times and it support windows operating system version: 95 98 2000 ME XP Vista Win7 Win8 Win10.