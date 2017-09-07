LatestOne.com launches PTron 3D Writer

PTron unveils “3D writer”, a three dimensional writing pen which can handle crafting to drawing. PTron extends its range of gadgets with the launch of 3D writer. This is in line with PTron’s strategy of continuously innovating and introducing unique products to meet rapidly changing customer needs and demands.

PTron 3D writers will appeal to Gen Z and their individualistic “MyLuxury” preferences as Gen Z believes in creativity and are passionate of innovative technology. The 3D writer will also be of interest to hobbyists, artists, designers and educational establishments as it allows the creation of amazing 3D objects. It requires no technical knowledge or specific skills, limited only by the user’s imagination. 3D writer will be available in blue & white and yellow & white colors combinations exclusively for Gen Z customers. Sale of this product will commence from 1st Sept 2017. To ensure, that the product remains affordable to customers.

Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of LatestOne.com said, “We are pleased to host PTron 3D writer on LatestOne.com. We have launched multiple PTron products in the past, but this one is really exciting. It’s a creative design gadget rather than a children’s toy. 3D sketching, tracing shapes from templates to make larger architectural structures, the development of spatial skills for educational purposes, or simply a fun tool for arts and crafts enthusiasts.”