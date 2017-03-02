Launches GST-Ready Accounting Software ‘BUSY 17’

Busy Infotech, a Business Accounting Software firm, announces the launch of its all new GST-ready business accounting software ‘BUSY 17.’ With the launch of BUSY 17, it is all set to carry forward the legacy. BUSY 17 is effectively designed to build a user-friendly GST product for seamless transactions and simplified statutory compliance for businesses.

Under the new indirect tax regime, wherein GST would be jointly levied by both Centre and the States on supply of goods and services, the GST-ready ‘BUSY 17’ includes the following GST features: Automatic creation of default Masters (Tax, category and so on); Provision of entering GSTN & Aadhaar No. in Account Master; Provision of HSN Code & SAC in Item Master; Provision of Tax Invoice/ Bill of Supply (Fully Configurable); Flexibility to change GST Rates at anytime; Automatic calculation/ Adjustment of CGST, SGST&IGST; and Provision of GST Summary & Reports

Speaking on the occasion, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Busy Infotech, says, “We welcome GST era and feel delighted to announce the launch of BUSY 17- a complete business accounting software which is GST-Ready. BUSY 17 is infused with a wide range of features that best meet the business requirementsand customer expectations post GST rollout.”

Besides, BUSY 17 comes with all business management features like Comprehensive Financial Accounting, Multi-Location Inventory, Configurable Invoicing & Document Printing, Exhaustive Statutory Reports (GST, VAT, Excise, Service Tax, TDS and TCS), Enquiry Management, Customer Support Management, Multi-branch / Location Management, Payroll Management, MIS Reports & Analysis, Checks and Control … to provide highly advanced business accounting software for MSMEs.

BUSY 17 comes in three editions with each edition addressing the needs of a specific target group within MSMEs: Basic Edition for traders requiring basic features, Standard Edition for traders, retailers & manufacturers requiring advanced features and Enterprise Edition packed with complete business management features required for medium-sized enterprises.