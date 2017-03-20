Lenovo Appoints Subhankar Roy Chowdhury to Head Human Resources in Asia Pacific

Lenovo announced the appointment of Subhankar Roy Chowdhury to head its Human Resources team in Asia Pacific. Subhankar was previously Lenovo’s Executive Director and Global Head for HR Strategy, M&A and HR Analytics. In his new role, Subhankar will further strengthen Lenovo’s transformation and people strategy in AP with focus on building strong leadership, cultural transformation and developing talent resources with Lenovo’s strategy. He will report to Ken Wong, Senior Vice President and President Asia Pacific, who leads the company’s fast-growing business across the region.

Prior to this role, Subhankar and his team led the development of Lenovo’s corporate HR strategy, integrating multiple business groups’ HR strategies, building HR Analytics function to support HR strategy, and consulting support on HR in M&A programmes. Subhankar has been with Lenovo for seven years.

Before joining Lenovo, Subhankar held leadership positions in HR consulting and HR generalist roles at Nokia, IBM Business Consulting, PwC, Siemens Information Systems and L&T in India, Middle East Africa and South East Asia regions.

Subhankar holds a Masters Degree in Personnel Management and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. He is a speaker, panelist and contributor to contemporary HR topics, particularly on the ‘future of the workforce’, the impact of technology in organisations and digitisation of HR.

Subhankar succeeds Andrew Dahms, who departs Lenovo at the end of March, having previously headed the company’s Asia Pacific Human Resources function.