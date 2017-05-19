LENOVO BRINGS ITS NEW GAMING BRAND ‘LEGION’ TO INDIA

Lenovo announced the launch of its dedicated brand for gaming – ‘Legion’, in India. The new gaming brand is the outcome of significant time spent building and listening to a global community of gamers to better understand what they value most. Legion enters India with two new powerful gaming laptops, Lenovo Legion Y520 and Y720 designed for casual and performance gamers who are on-the-go.

With its state-of-the-art technology, the new laptops allow for a greater gaming experience in every sense – powering VR, better sound with Dolby, optional backlit keyboards, FHD IPS resolution and optimized cooling. Both laptops are equipped with up to 7th Gen Intel® Core i7 CPU and the latest NVIDIA discrete graphics cards to deliver that extra edge on performance.

Bhaskar Choudhuri, Marketing Director, Lenovo India said, “We are extremely excited to bring the Legion brand to our fast-growing community of Indian gamers. Gaming continues to be our strategic focus area and the new brand further enhances the Y series portfolio in India. The new Lenovo Legion laptops address every gamer’s demand for a superior and immersive experience with VR and outstanding audio capabilities.”

Commenting on the launch, Hari Kumar, Director – Electronic Devices, said, “As the undisputed one-stop-shop for all gamers in the country, we have consolidated the entire gaming offering across price points and specifications from laptops, desktops, consoles, accessories to DVDs under one roof and are seeing a consistent increase in sales from this category. We are happy to partner with Lenovo to exclusively launch its new gaming sub-brand, Legion, in India and are certain that these state-of-the-art gaming laptops will find great appeal with our customers who are not just gaming enthusiasts but also mainstream gamers.”

“Students who form a huge part of our customer base in this category are increasingly adopting gaming laptops more than the regular laptops. Hence, Flipkart’s affordable consumer financing options such as No Cost EMI & Product Exchange, combined with our wide reach across the country will be a winning combination for student gaming enthusiasts all over the country to get their hands on the best quality gaming laptops and accessories.” added Hari.