Lenovo launches its multiple-user range of Tab 4 series in India

Lenovo announced the launch of its new range of Tab 4 series in India. The versatile tablets are power-packed, 4G enabled and engineered for multiple users; ready to meet distinctive needs of different family members while offering performance with style. They can be tailored to specific requirements: kid-friendly or high productivity. With a starting price of INR 12,990/-, the Lenovo Tab 4 will be available exclusively on Flipkart.com in four variants – Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10 plus (3+16GB variant) and Tab 4 10 Plus (4+64GB variant). Lenovo’s continued interest in tablets has helped the brand become the No.1 player in India and the launch of these premium devices further strengthens their position in the market.

The Lenovo Tab 4 8 and 10 plus are sleek in design promising both sturdiness and style. Beneath its stylish exterior, the tablet is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 64-bit Quad-Core 1.4GHz processor and is backed with up to 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage, offering seamlessly multi-tasking and content consumption. Both these tablets come with Dolby Atmos audio technology for an immersive audio experience via its in-built speakers as well as headphones. The Tab 4 8 sports an 8-inch HD display while the Tab 4 10 plus features a 10-inch HD display.

The Tab 4 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus are premium tablets designed for the whole family. These Tabs have striking glass panels on the front and back with dual-glass casings to protect it from scratches and dents. The tablets are ultra-sleek and light – weighing only 310gms and 475 gms with 7mm thickness and are powered by a Qualcomm Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor, featuring up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The premium tablets boast of advanced features such as USB Type-C, a fingerprint quick-login, Quick Charge 3.0 and a Full HD display resolution.

Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director – Marketing, Lenovo India, said, “Lenovo has always believed in constant innovation and understanding how technology can be infused in everyday lives of consumers. The brand has continuously been at the frontline of innovation in bringing differentiated devices like the Yoga Tab 3 pro, Yoga book, Phab 2 pro and has gained the top spot in the tablets category with a Q-o-Q growth of 12.6 %. The Tab 4 is designed to be a one-stop solution for multiple-user functionality which is relevant for an Indian family. We believe the versatility, powerful computing and customisation of the Lenovo Tab 4 series makes it an ideal choice for a family.”

Speaking on the launch, Hari Kumar, Senior Director, Flipkart, said: “Extending our valued relationship with Lenovo, we are excited to launch the new Tab 4 series exclusively on Flipkart just ahead of the country’s biggest shopping festival, The Big Billion Days. Lenovo and Flipkart have been pioneers in shaping the tablet industry together and have launched some of the most disruptive products and segments like Lenovo Phab and Yoga series in the past. The launch of the Tab 4 series underlines our commitment to keep innovating and bringing segment defining products to our customers reinforcing the belief they have in Flipkart as their preferred online retailer for Tablets in India.”