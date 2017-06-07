Lenovo launches the 2017 range of legendary Think PCs powered by Intel

Lenovo announced the launch of its extensive 2017 Think product line powered by 7th Generation Intel® Core i7 Processors. The new 2017 range of ThinkPads, ThinkCentres and TIOs comes with significant technology breakthroughs making it an unparalleled portfolio of business machines.

Commenting on the launch, Rahul Agarwal, Managing Director & CEO, Lenovo India said, “The Think brand in essence has continuously and constantly redefined the boundaries of business PCs. These machines have always been synonymous with toughness, reliability and performance. Over the years, with changing business needs and increased need for mobility as well as security, these machines have evolved to provide a more rounded offering without losing their core value proposition. With the new Intel® processor coupled with our legendary Think product attributes, this latest range is equipped to meet the critical and evolving business requirements.”

“Intel has consistently worked towards driving processor innovation that positively impacts real-life productivity, and creativity. Lenovo’s new range of the Think product line fits a wide range of budgets and needs, across form factors. If you look at the versatile range of devices that have been announced today, two features stand out. First, the increased security, made possible by the 7th Gen Intel® Core™ processors that will enable users compute with greater peace of mind; and second, richer visuals with better integrated graphics, facilitated by our processors’ performance and responsiveness, allowing consumers to take full advantage of the immersive internet. Our endeavor is to continue making these relevant technologies available, so companies such as Lenovo can make the most of them”, said Prakash Mallya, Managing Director – Sales & Marketing Group, Intel Technology India Pvt. Ltd. at the event.

Building on Lenovo Think’s legendary attributes the technological upgrades of this new range solves some of the pertinent problems that enterprise PC users face. One of the biggest enterprise asks from a PC is data security, where Think has always been an industry leader. But the changing business dynamics seek a lot more than that from a PC. Today, a PC not only has to be sturdy, but also thinner and lighter, without compromising on screen resolution, sound quality and the visual experience. Most importantly the PC has to deliver superlative performance. With the inclusion of the latest 7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 Processors the performance of this latest range of enterprise machines sets an all new industry benchmark.

Lenovo’s latest 2017 range reinforces the company’s endeavour to consistently innovate and address dynamic requirements of customers. Some of the key technology innovations include: Lenovo Smart beep Technology for troubleshooting identification; new antenna design with engineered Wi-Fi and WWAN; infrared camera for facial recognition with Windows Hello for secure log-in; Fingerprint reader with Dedicated Chip; Low Temperature Solder (LTS) manufacturing process for improved system reliability and a lower emission footprint; low blue Light technology to prevent eye fatigue; a new wave keyboard for the best Tablet mode experience and protection from smudges; Windows Signature Image for assured speed and performance among others.