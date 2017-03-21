Lenovo offers its customers a super-efficient PC after-sales services

Lenovo is enhancing its PC after-sales service with its new ‘Quick Response Time’ initiative that guarantees a response within 30 minutes of lodging a query or complaint. This new initiative is aligned with Lenovo’s promise of providing highly differentiated and easily accessible service across diverse consumer preferred channels – Twitter, app, call center and its service centers. The company was the first to take after sales support on digital platforms like its dedicated India Twitter service handle and Lencare (android app). Customers can also schedule a call-back from the Toll free number or avail personalized self-service by logging on to the dedicated services website.

Lenovo’s upgraded after sales service takes into account the changing lifestyle and needs of its customers. While it is important to provide guarantee or warranty on a product, it is equally important to deliver a holistic brand experience through ease of access and quick response. This sentiment reflects in Lenovo’s latest services-centric ‘Break the Wait’ campaign which highlights the importance of a well-functioning laptop and how customers can reach out instantly so that they can resolve their issues and carry on with their work uninterrupted.

Sudipto Ghosh, Executive Director – Services, Lenovo India believes, “Today, a customer’s loyalty to the brand goes beyond premium and innovative product offerings. After-sales service has become a key differentiator in building an exceptional customer experience. We have introduced these new initiatives to enable easy and immediate access to customers through a multitude of channels based on their convenience.”

Lenovo boasts of a wide footprint of 150 PC service centers where customers can walk-in with their devices for any complaints or check-ups. The company has an additional 177 authorized onsite centers that map 29,000 pin codes across India. These centers ensure that service executives reach consumers quickly. Every Lenovo service-center is well-equipped with competent and Lenovo-certified staff to address queries related to Lenovo desktops and notebooks.