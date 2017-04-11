Lenovo’s Grassroots Movement Gives Locally with Global Impact

This week, Lenovo supported its employees in a global grassroots effort to give back to their local communities. A committee of 70 employee leaders around the world collaborated to organize the week of service, spearheaded by Lenovo’s Motorola Mobility Foundation, Lenovo Community Relations, and Lenovo United, an internal group of high performing millennial employees. More than 2,000 employees contributed over 10,000 hours of direct community service throughout the week, the first of its kind for the global company.

In Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai, more than 40 Lenovo employees lent their voice to record famous classic stories. The objective is to help build an audio library for schools for visually impaired children, assist them in getting introduced to the world of literature and inculcate a habit of listening to books early in their lives. Lenovo will be sending more than 100 stories in the form of an Audio library to more than 15 schools for visually impaired children across India. As Garrison Keillor says, “A book is a gift you can open again and again”

In phase 2 of this activity, employees will visit these schools and conduct a story telling session in person.

Globally, many of the projects center on Lenovo’s corporate social responsibility focus areas: education and the environment. However, local project organizers can address the most critical needs they’ve identified in their communities. Over 30 service projects have been organized, serving communities in over 25 countries on all 6 inhabited continents.

“Lenovo is extremely passionate about contributing towards the welfare of the community. In India, we have been concentrating on improving the quality of education through the use of technology. This outreach is aligned with our focus, and demonstrates how the use of different mediums of technology can help to enrich children and the student community.” said Rahul Agarwal, MD & CEO, Lenovo India.