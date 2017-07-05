Logitech Announces Logitech Flow

Logitech announced Logitech Flow, groundbreaking new software that allows you to seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse. The software is compatible with Logitech’s next-generation flagship mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, designed for those who need advanced multi-device connectivity and precise sensor accuracy in a stunning design.

“With constant advancements in technology, the needs and requirements of the Indian consumer have also advanced. We’ve are functioning in times where people work across multiple platforms and devices at the same time. It might pose as a hassle or challenge for many. That’s where Logitech flow comes in, a solution that can help one speed up processor-intensive operations and avoid distractions. Flow is aimed to give users the most innovative and efficient experience yet.” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head – India & South West Asia. “With Flow and a new MX mouse, users can enhance their productivity — for instance, copying and pasting files from one computer to another — helping them become more precise and focused in the multi-computer world.”

The latest mice are part of the Logitech MX lineage, which included the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mobile Mouse. The next-gen MX mice pack even more functionality, including compatibility with Logitech Flow.

The Logitech MX Master 2S has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll, so you can scroll through long documents or Web pages with ease. Plus, you get side-to-side scrolling with a thumb wheel, and can customize additional functions with Logitech Options. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S has a precision wheel, which lets you switch between click-to-click to hyper-fast scrolling.

Both mice are crafted to fit your hand. The Logitech MX Master 2S supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position, while the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S provides comfort and control anywhere you need – at home, at work or on the go.