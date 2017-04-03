Logitech Awarded Nine Red Dot 2017 Product Design Awards

Logitech announced that it won nine Red Dot 2017 Product Design Awards. This is the fifth consecutive year that Red Dot has recognized Logitech for excellence in product design. This year’s total wins’ ties Logitech’s company record set last year and includes a prestigious “Best of the Best” Red Dot Product Design Award in Computer and Information Technology for the Logitech K780 Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard, the top Red Dot Award for ground-breaking design reserved for the best product in each category.

“We’ve taken an integrated approach to Design, and these awards from Red Dot further validate our mission to foster world-class design capability,” said Alastair Curtis, Logitech Chief Design Officer. “Our obsession with the consumer has worked its way into the heart of Logitech.”

Founded in 1954, the Red Dot Award: Product Design competition appraises the best products of the year from all over the world. Honoring a select group of products out of the thousands entered each year, Red Dot winners are chosen by an international jury who seeks to find products that significantly stand out for having exceptional design.