Logitech Introduces Premier Conference Camera for Huddle Rooms

Logitech announced a premier conference cam offering, Logitech MeetUp. Designed specifically for small conference rooms and huddle rooms, MeetUp’s 120-degree field of view makes every seat at the table clearly visible during a meeting. With acoustics custom-tuned for huddle rooms and a compact all-in-one design that minimizes cable clutter, MeetUp is USB plug-and-play designed to work right out of the box.

“As organizations are opting for open floor plans, huddle spaces are becoming increasingly important to enhance productivity in workplaces today. However, employees continue to use their computer’s webcam for conference calls which offer a subpar video experience,” said Ashok Jangra, Logitech, Cluster Category Head – India & SWA. “Logitech MeetUp is purpose-built for the huddle room and its unique video and audio requirements, making sure everyone at the table is clearly seen and heard. It provides a truly remarkable collaboration experience.”

“In our recent State of the State report on Enterprise Video Conferencing, we estimate that there are 30-50 million huddle rooms globally, and that affordability, self-service, and ease-of-use will be key factors for video adoption in these rooms,” said Andrew W. Davis, senior analyst and partner at Wainhouse Research. “Logitech MeetUp meets all the criteria for success in these meeting spaces. It’s a sleek, simple, and affordable solution that has been designed from the ground up for small conference rooms. Logitech’s prowess in audio-video for real-time communications combined with the all-in-one design of MeetUp makes it very easy for customers to extend their video conferencing deployments.”